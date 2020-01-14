QuoteWizard: Stats Place Ohio as 8th Worst State for Driving Quality

SEATTLE, Washington (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Our driving skills in Ohio are apparently nothing to brag about.
Internet marketing service QuoteWizard says we have the 8th worst driving quality in the country.
That’s good (or bad) for a letter grade of D-.
The company using insurance and other data pointed to more than just distracted driving, saying 18% of the state’s roads are in poor shape.
The study also scored Ohio’s cities at 10 best ans 10 worst.
Massillon ranks 9th worst driving city in the state, while Wooster is 8th best.
Other cities like Canton are somewhere in between.