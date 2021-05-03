      Weather Alert

R-TIP Group Seeking $12 Million in TRAC Funding for Route 30 Freeway Extension

May 3, 2021 @ 7:19am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The R-TIP committee seeking to extend the Route 30 freeway from Trump Avenue SE to Route 44 in Osnaburg Township is asking the state’s Transportation Review Advisory Council or TRAC for another $12 million for continued design and right-of-way acquisition.

There will be public hearings later this summer, then a decision made.

The committee is also seeking funding for another section of the freeway in Columbiana County, which is only in the planning stage.

