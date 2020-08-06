Raccoon Rabies Baiting Underway in Carroll, Part of Stark, 11 Other Counties
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health and the USDA have begun a second round of raccoon rabies baiting in 13 counties in Ohio including part of Stark and most of Carroll.
They are dropping over 700,000 blister packs containing a rabies vaccine, using aircraft and ground vehicles.
They’re expected to be flying in a helicopter over the Minerva area on Thursday.
The southern townships in Stark County are getting the baits.
They hope to immunize the raccoon population against rabies.
There’s been just one raccoon rabies case in the state so far this year, out of Trumbull County.