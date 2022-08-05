Raccoon Rabies Immunization Program Underway, But Not in Stark

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Raccoon rabies baiting is underway through August 23 in northeast Ohio.

But Stark County will not be seeing the vaccination baits dropped from airplanes and ground vehicles.

There hasn’t been a positive raccoon rabies case in the county since there were four of them in 2017.

Carroll and Portage are among the 12 northeast Ohio counties being baited by the Ohio Department of Health and the USDA.

The statewide numbers peaked in 2018 when Ohio had 12 raccoon rabies cases, three of them from Carroll County

We had a rabid bat in Stark County last year.