Rain, Even Tornado Impact NE Ohio Over Holiday Weekend

September 6, 2022 7:51AM EDT
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBXC) – We got about an inch of much-needed rain at the Akron Canton Airport over the weekend.

More fell in parts of Stark County, but an estimated three-and-a-half-inches of rain fell in parts of Mahoning County, where an EF-0 tornado touched down for a brief time as well.

The twister with maximum winds of 80 miles an hour tore part of the roof off of a strip plaza.

The rain closed a number of roads in Boardman.

New Philadelphia recorded an inch-and-a-half of rain on Monday, a new daily record.

