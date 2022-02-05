Rain/Ice/Snow Storm in Books, Cleanup Continues
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You probably still have more of it to shovel, but most of it will still be around at the end of next week.
Snow, that is.
Highs will be in the 30s next week says AccuWeather.
Even a 40 on Wednesday.
The snow totals varied across the area, according to the weather service, especially with all that ice in the Canton area.
Reports across Stark County varied from 5 to 10 inches, with the higher amounts in Hartville and Lawrence Township.
A few snow spotters measured a foot in Summit and Portage.
And the snow varied greatly in Carroll and Tuscarawas, where they saw more freezing rain.
The Akron Canton Airport weather station pegged total snowfall at 9 inches.
Schools were closed Thursday and Friday, and even some businesses kept their doors locked.
Many events were canceled, including most of the Friday night high school basketball schedule.