“Rain on Me”: Lightning forces Lady Gaga to cut short her final Chromatica Ball show

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Live Nation

Lady Gaga was in tears Saturday night when she was forced to cut short the final show of her Chromatica Ball tour at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium due to dangerous lightning and rain.

Gaga posted a video of herself on Saturday crying backstage, and telling fans, “We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t, because even when the rain sort of stopped, there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us.”

“I know that for a really long time I’ve always wanted to be, like, that hardcore bad b***h, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving,” she continued, “I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or any member of my crew…my band, my dancers.”

She concluded, “Chromatica will never be over, because Chromatica’s about healing and Chromatica is about knowing that you’re enough. And I feel like enough tonight, even though I didn’t get to finish.”

In a second post, she wrote, “Look, for years some of you have called me ‘mother monster’ — in my heart, I knew it was better to keep you safe.”

She added, “Sure, OF COURSE, I wanted to sing ‘Rain On Me’ for you in the rain — ‘I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive’ — I guess somehow I knew this moment would happen…Safety first. Love you. Thank you for the flowers and the cheers and for understanding. Life matters.”

Gaga also noted that Chromatica was “the greatest tour of my life.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.