With the winding down of the Halloween season today comes monsoon season!… AccuWeather says we’ll see rainy weather through Friday afternoon; the rain will be steady by tonight, with heavier pockets of precip tomorrow… That has the National Weather Service issuing a Flood Watch for parts of north central Ohio including Wayne County; the watch area could be expanded.

And our Accuweather forecast:

TODAY — RAIN. HIGH 63

TONIGHT — RAIN. LOW 44.

TOMORROW — RAIN. HIGH 50.