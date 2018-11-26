“Ralph Breaks the Internet” Is a Holiday Hit

If you’re one of those that went to the movies over the Thanksgiving holiday, chances are you saw “Ralph Breaks The Internet.” The Disney flick dominated the holiday box office to the tune of $84.6 million over the five-day holiday and made $56 million for the weekend.

Making the sequel the second best Thanksgiving debut ever for a Disney film, behind the other Disney film “Frozen.”

“Creed II” was another sequel that had a good Thanksgiving weekend at the box office raking in $55 million over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Though there was some good at the box office, there was also some bad. “Robin Hood” didn’t fare as well as believed, only making $14.2 million, and Oscar hopeful “Green Book” only managed to pull in $7.4 million over the five day holiday period.