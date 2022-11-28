Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron.

But that’s about to change.

ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76 West will reopen in mid-December.

At about the same time, southbound drivers will be impacted.

They’ll lose the ramp from 76 East to 77 South.

The best detour for drivers staying on 77 continues to be the Kenmore Leg and 277.

Of course it’s all part of that massive project underway at the Central Interchange.