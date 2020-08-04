Ramp Closing Tuesday: WB Route 30 to I-77 North
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A ramp closure at a major Canton freeway interchange.
The Route 30 Westbound ramp to I-77 North is closing Tuesday through the end of September.
Crews will be tying in the new ramp and bridge under construction next to the current ramp.
If you forget about the closing, ODOT recommends continuing on with the ramp to Southbound 77, then turning around at Cleveland Avenue.
After the ramp reopens, the two lanes on Northbound 77 will be split at Cleveland Avenue, with the right lane using a number of entrance and exit ramps as well Route 30, Cherry Avenue and 11th Street.