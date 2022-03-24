Ramp Closures Thursday Night-to-Friday Morning at I-77 amd Route 224/I-277
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are three different short-term ramp closures at the I-77 interchange with I-277 and Route 224 Thursday night into Friday morning.
Here they are from the ODOT Akron District 4 office:
Beginning Thursday night, March 24, the following ramps will be closed from 8:00 P.M. through 10:00 P.M.
The ramp from Interstate 77 southbound to U.S. 224 eastbound. The detour will be I-77 southbound to I-277 westbound to Main Street to I-277 eastbound.
The ramp from I-77 northbound to U.S. 224 eastbound. The detour will be I-77 northbound to I-277 westbound to Main St. to I-277 eastbound.
Beginning Friday morning, March 25, the ramp I-277 eastbound to I-77 southbound will be closed from 12:00 A.M. though 1:30 A.M.
The detour will be I-277 eastbound to Kelly Ave. to U.S. 224 westbound to I-77 southbound.