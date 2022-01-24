Rams Trying To Prevent 49ers Fan Takeover With New Ticket Policy?
The Los Angeles Rams don’t want the San Francisco 49ers to take over the upcoming NFC Championship Game on the field — or in the stands at SoFi Stadium.
Tickets to the title game on Ticketmaster are now restricted to only those who live in the Greater Los Angeles area.
Billing addresses on credit cards will be used to determine a fan’s location, according to The Athletic.
Orders by residents outside of the L.A. area will be automatically canceled.
The last time the two California teams met at SoFi Stadium in Week 18, San Francisco fans took over the Rams’ stadium – making it feel more like a 49ers home game.
Is this a fair policy? Do you think it will actually make a difference in how many 49ers fans show up on the Rams home turf?