RAYE announces new North American dates, releases “Flip a Switch” video

“Escapism” singer RAYE most recently toured the U.S. opening for Kali Uchis, but she’s just announced she’s coming back for her own headline dates.

RAYE’s My 21st Century Blues World Tour will start a North American leg September 29 in Washington, D.C., before wrapping up November 7 in Los Angeles. A presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time via RayeOfficial.com. The general on-sale begins June 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, RAYE’s dropped the video for the follow-up to “Escapism,” “Flip a Switch.” It features her teaming up with “Players” artist Coi Leray. The clip starts with RAYE on the floor, seemingly shot to death by her boyfriend. But then time runs backward and she gets up as the bullet flies out of her shoulder.

We next see RAYE on a British double-decker bus, where she and a bunch of women, and eventually Coi, dance suggestively as they travel through the London streets. At the end, RAYE gets off the bus, points a gun at the same guy who shot her in the beginning and shoots him.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Your browser does not support iframes.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.