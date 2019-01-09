R&B Artist R. Kelly Under Criminal Investigation Following Docuseries

An investigation has been launched in Georgia and Illinois against R. Kelly. According to TMZ the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Atlanta has been reaching out to people that appeared on the Lifetime docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly, hoping to get more information, however, what information they are looking for is unknown.

Gerald Griggs, who is representing Joycelyn and Tim Savage, said that officials tried to reach out to the Savages through him for information and TMZ reported that Asante McGee was being contacted as well.

McGee was featured in Surviving R. Kelly and eventually escaped from his home. In Illinois Cook County State Attorney, Kim Foxx told the media that they had received several calls after the docuseries aired, including two families that wanted to find their missing family members.

“I was sickened by the allegations,” Foxx said “if any information was found we will share it with officials in Georgia.

Do you think there are any charges that could be brought against R. Kelly? Do you think Dominique, who was living with R. Kelly, will come forward to talk to authorities?