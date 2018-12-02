Ready For Dessert? The Cheesecake Factory Is Giving Away 40,000 Slices For FREE

Anyone else a fan of cheesecake like I am? Along with celebrating their 40th anniversary, The Cheesecake Factory is giving out 40,ooo slices of cheesecake for free starting December 5th! The so-called “Day of 40,000 Slices” will be offered at participating Cheesecake Factory restaurants throughout the contiguous United States.

You can grab your slice by using the DoorDash app, with the promo code “FREESLICE”, with no delivery fee. If you’re not a fan of cheesecake, the coupon applies to their many cakes as well.

Who’s ready to get their cheesecake on?