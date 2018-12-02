Ready For Dessert? The Cheesecake Factory Is Giving Away 40,000 Slices For FREE
By Anastasia Otto
|
Dec 2, 2018 @ 9:55 AM

Anyone else a fan of cheesecake like I am? Along with celebrating their 40th anniversary, The Cheesecake Factory is giving  out 40,ooo slices of cheesecake for free starting December 5th! The so-called “Day of 40,000 Slices” will be offered at participating Cheesecake Factory restaurants throughout the contiguous United States.

You can grab your slice by using the DoorDash app, with the promo code “FREESLICE”, with no delivery fee. If you’re not a fan of cheesecake, the coupon applies to their many cakes as well.

Who’s ready to get their cheesecake on?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

It’s Finally Here! Ariana Grande’s “Thank You Next” Music Video Does Your Family Follow The Pickle Ornament Tradition? ‘Guess Who?’ just got an awesome feminist twist ATM Mistakenly Gives $100 Instead of $10 Bills Good Feels at BK Anastasia
Comments