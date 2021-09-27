Ready, Set, DONATE! 10th Annual Food Fight – Let’s Stamp Out Hunger!
The 10th Annual Food Fight to benefit the Stark County Hunger Task Force is ON!
Will it be Massillon? Or Does McKinley take the title back? Bring your donation of non-perishable food items to Massillon Washington High School or McKinley High School now through Noon on Friday, October 22nd. You can also stop in at participating businesses in Canton and Massillon. Collection boxes will also be located at the WHBC Studios and at Levin Furniture and Mattress.
Only one school gets bragging rights – Massillon holds the title right now! – But everyone wins when you donate to the Stark County Hunger Task Force!
More details to come on our annual “Finale Rally” on Friday, October 22nd where we’ll give one final push to the endzone!
This year’s winner will be announced during the big game on Saturday, October 23rd! Listen live on Mix 94.1 starting at Noon with the Aultcare Stadium Show, kickoff is at 2:00pm.
And a special thank you to our sponsor Levin Furniture and Mattress!