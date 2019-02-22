Real-life ‘Mario Kart’ coming to Cleveland?! Yes!

An organization called Mushroom Rally USA puts on Mario Kart-esque races in cities. After popular demand, they announced that they are bringing the race to Cleveland. Now, you have to purchase a ticket in order to compete, and there are only 20 places in the final race.

Due to huge demand in #Columbus and #Cincinnati, we're adding a date in #Cleveland! Make sure to sign up to be notified when tickets go on sale FIRST! https://t.co/uzcgsEsQRS #mushroomrally — Mushroom Rally USA (@MushroomRally) February 16, 2019

SOURCE: fox8.com