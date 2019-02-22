Real-life ‘Mario Kart’ coming to Cleveland?! Yes!
By Sarah
|
Feb 22, 2019 @ 7:11 AM

An organization called Mushroom Rally USA puts on Mario Kart-esque races in cities. After popular demand, they announced that they are bringing the race to Cleveland. Now, you have to purchase a ticket in order to compete, and there are only 20 places in the final race.

SOURCE: fox8.com

