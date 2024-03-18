Reba McEntire denies dissing Taylor Swift

No, country music legend Reba McEntire did not make a nasty comment about Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl, contrary to rumors.

Reba, who’s currently a coach on The Voice, posted a screenshot on Instagram of what she says is a fake news story claiming she called Taylor an “entitled little brat” after Taylor was seen drinking and laughing during her performance of the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

“Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. I did not say this,” Reba wrote of the story, which spelled her name wrong. “Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry.”

In an interview ahead of her stint on The Voice, Reba spoke about how she knew Taylor would be a star back in 2007, when she saw her perform at the Country Music Association Awards show.

Reba said she was “impressed” that Taylor was able to sing and play her song “Tim McGraw” while walking down the steps — and singing directly to the real Tim McGraw, who was sitting in the front row.

