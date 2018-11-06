Rebel Wilson Blocks Critics After They Call Her Out

Apparently, actress Rebel Wilson doesn’t take kindly to criticism. the latest example is her online “blocking” of those taking issue with a false claim she trumpeted on Twitter.

Wilson is getting set to star in a new romantic comedy called Isn’t It Romantic? Wilson took to Twitter to insist that she was the first plus-size woman to star in a romantic comedy. That’s simply untrue.

When people on Twitter took her to task (for ignoring the various plus size women of color that have starred in romantic comedies) she simply blocked them, instead of correcting her previous comments.

Wilson later tweeted that she believed actresses such as Queen Latifah and Mo’Nique (who starred in romantic comedies) fell into a “grey area” when it came to being plus-sized.

Is Wilson being ridiculous in trying to be the arbiter of who is plus-sized and who isn’t? What do you consider plus-sized?