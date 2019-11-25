Recap Of The American Music Award Winners
Busy day yesterday, and so here is what you may have missed at the American Music Awards!
Taylor Swift was the big winner at Sunday night’s American Music Awards, the “Lover” singer took home six statues, including awards for Artist of the Year and Artist of the Decade bringing her total wins to 25 as she passes Michael Jackson for the most AMA wins.
BTS and Khalid both won three awards while Lizzo who was nominated for eight awards walked away empty-handed. Billie Eilish won New Artist of the Year and Favorite Alternative Rock Artist, Collaboration of the Year went to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes for “Senorita.”
BTS won Tour of the Year, Favorite Social Artist, and Favorite Pop/Rock Duo or Group. Khalid won Best Male Artist, Favorite Soul/R&B Album, and Favorite Soul/R&B song for “Talk” Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop song went to Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X for “Old Town Road” while Favorite Country Song when to Dan+Shay for “Speechless.” Carrie Underwood took home awards for Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album for “Cry Pretty.”
Other notable wins went to Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop album, Cardi B won Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist, and Bruno Mars won Best Male Soul/R&B artist and Beyonce won for Best Female Soul/R&B artist.
Do you agree with the American Music Award winners? Who do you think should have won?