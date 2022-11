GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A record-setting day on Saturday, and very close on Sunday.

The high at the Akron Canton Airport Saturday was 78, beating the old record of 77 set back in 2015.

Sunday’s high of 73 fell just a degree short of tying the record for the date.

Normal high for this time of year is 55.

AccuWeather has a much different “next” weekend in store, with highs only in the 40s.