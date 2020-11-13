Record Cases, a Near-Purple County as Virus Surge Continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There were 7100 new cases of coronavirus reported in Ohio on Thursday.
That’s another new daily record.
184 of those new cases are out of Stark County
There were 286 reported hospital admissions.
Also, 68 Ohio counties are now at Red Level-3 on the weekly color-coded coronavirus map, and one local county is technically at Purple Level-4.
Tuscarawas County meets 6 of the 7 measures used to determine a county’s level, but the county gets a reprieve for one week to allow the numbers to drop.
All other local counties are Red, except for Carroll which is Orange Level-2.