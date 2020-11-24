Record Numbers for Monday, But With at Least One Asterisk
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More record-breaking numbers for new coronavirus cases in Ohio and Stark County on Monday, but the numbers, 11,000-plus in Ohio and 407 in Stark County, require some explanation.
Governor Mike DeWine says two days of test results from two labs were placed in the system on Monday.
Still though, 15,000 positive antigen cases still need rechecked.
The governor is thinking the department will catch up in the next few days.