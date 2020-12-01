      Weather Alert

Record Store Day Moves to June in 2021

Dec 1, 2020 @ 1:27pm
record store

Record Store Day could possibly be described as a holiday for music collectors, so any change in its schedule is worth noting. The annual Record Store Day will be happening on June 12 in 2021.

That means we’ll have to wait a little longer to get our hands on vinyl exclusives. Record Store Day usually happens the third Saturday of April. Like most things this year, Record Store Day got rescheduled and ended up with three separate dates in August, September, and October. Do you ever buy anything on Record Store Day? What have you bought in the past?

