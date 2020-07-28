Recycling District Bins at Collection Sites Now Specify Paper, Plastic, Aluminum, Etc
BOLIVAR, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Commingling came, commingling is now gone.
With new recycling bins at its 35 drop off sites in Stark County, the bins are once again specific about exactly what goes inside.
There are clear labels on the front of each bin.
Commingling was introduced a few years back to make it easier to recycle.
Although there is equipment that can separate different types of items, “commingling” led to more items collected that could not be recycled.