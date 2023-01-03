Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Recycling District Busy Taking Christmas Paper, Cardboard, Even Trees

January 3, 2023 5:25AM EST
BOLIVAR, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – What comes after buying, gifting and receiving?

Recycling of course.

Your local Stark Tuscarawas Wayne Recycling District dropoff locations are busier than ever, accepting your cardboard boxes, paper gift wrap and greeting cards.

Even your live Christmas tree can be taken to one of a number of yard waste sites.

Know one way to help keep those collection bins from filling up?

Break down the cardboard boxes so those pulling in behind you have more room for their recyclables.

