Recycling: What to Put In, What’s Unwanted
BOLIVAR, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Did you know: if a high percentage of the content in a recycling load is contaminated with pizza boxes, styrofoam and anything else not recyclable, the whole load goes to the landfill?
The Stark Tuscarawas Wayne Solid Waste Management District continues to stress “clean recycling”, even as they encourage you to put that wrapping paper and broken down cardboard into the bin.
The district says the only plastic of real recycling value at this time is a jug or bottle with a neck on it, so no need to put that peanut butter jar through the dishwasher.
They will take plain Christmas wrapping paper and broken down cardboard boxes.
Some yard waste sites are also taking live Christmas trees.