Red Cross Advice on Swimming Ability, Use of Unguarded Beaches
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three people have drowned in northern Ohio lakes in the last week.
It has the American Red Cross suggesting swimming lessons for youngsters, and even for adults.
The Red Cross of Northern Ohio is offering both swimming lessons and lifeguard training this summer
The Red Cross says you should be able to enter the water, get a breath, stay afloat, change positions and swim a distance.
They say if you can’t, you shouldn’t be in the water.
And, with many government-operated beaches not providing lifeguards for various reasons, the Red Cross suggests not swimming at unguarded beaches and pools.