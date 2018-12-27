Red Cross Assists After SW Canton Fire
By WHBC
Dec 27, 2018 @ 6:47 AM

(WHBC) – The cause looks to be electrical for a fire that burned a hole in the roof of a Canton home Wednesday night.

The two adult residents in the 2400 block of 9th Street SW were not home at the time, but firefighters did rescue a pet dog.

Fire investigators say the fire started near a kitchen outlet where a number of appliances were plugged in.

Damage is estimated at more than $15,000.

The residents are getting assistance from the American Red Cross.

The department got the call at around 7 p.m.

