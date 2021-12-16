      Weather Alert

Red Cross Blood Need Accentuated by Tornadoes

Dec 16, 2021 @ 5:43am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Want to help the American Red Cross in their effort to respond to the tornadoes that have devastated parts of Kentucky and other states?

Even if you have no money this time of year, you have blood.

And the Red Cross can use some of it, either right here or in those storm-ravaged areas.

The need for blood is outpacing supply in those areas, because blood drives are likely cancelled or seeing low turnouts.

And they make it easy to find a blood drive near you.

