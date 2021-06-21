      Weather Alert

Red Cross In Need of Blood, Especially Type O

Jun 21, 2021 @ 5:15am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The American Red Cross is out for blood.

There’s a blood shortage currently, with more people going to hospitals for those critical surgeries they put off during the pandemic.

And, the Red Cross explains they’ll use more blood because they’re sicker.

Type O blood is a particular need.

Blood demand is up 10-percent over the last three months,

You can give daily at the Summit Blood Donation center on West Market Street in Akron; more at whbc.com

Popular Posts
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Kelsey Bites Into A Cicada And It Goes As Bad As You Think
Binge It Now Because NBC Cancels ‘Manifest’
Nicki Minaj And Post Malone Are Just A Few Of The Celebs Who Love To Wear Crocs
Biden Officially Signs Bill Making Juneteenth A National Holiday
‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Coming to Disney+
Connect With Us Listen To Us On