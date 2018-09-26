This is something every pet owner should have on their smart device! The Red Cross is launching a new Pet First Aid app. The app will give advice to owners on how to help and deal with medical situations that may occur with their pet. Also, the app will work as a guidebook so owners can become educated on pet issues, before medical situations arise. It will also give directions on how to give emergency care, and show you where the nearest vet hospital is.
Red Cross Launches Pet First Aid App
By Sarah Peters
Sep 26, 2018