Red Cross: Watch the Kids, Other Swimming Safety Tips for Hot Holiday Weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The kids are drawn to the water in this hot weather, and the American Red Cross wants it to be a safe weekend.
So if you’re in charge of watching the kids in the water, you should know even a short lapse of attention can mean the difference between life and death.
And, you should swim with a buddy and a lifeguard around.
Never swim alone.
Also, the Red Cross says you want to add in all your COVID safety measures.
You want to keep that 6-feet of distancing both in and out of the water.