Red Cross: With Ida, Other Disasters, Volunteers, Donations Needed

Sep 9, 2021 @ 4:55am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wildfires out West and bad storms in the South and East.

They are keeping American Red Cross volunteers busy again this year.

In fact, the Northern Ohio region of the Red Cross could use a few more volunteers.

There are over 25 people responding to Ida and the western wildfires.

Mahogany Coward of Canton even went to Detroit after a high rise fire there.

It starts online and there’s even online training.

And, of course, they will always accept your cash donations for those needing assistance.

