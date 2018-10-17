Red Dead Redemption 2 Details Revealed

The long awaited sequel to Red Dead Redemption’s release date is October 26th, right around the corner. Fans have been itching to get more details on the game as developers have teased it will be the biggest game released this year. According to Rockstar representatives, the game is expected to be over 60 hours long.

It’s already been noted how immersive this game will be. Weather and temperature will affect how things appear in the game, and how NPCs react to the environment. Not to mention your actions will affect the rest of your gameplay. For example: if you kill someone in a town, their family may come after you and hunt you down.

The online feature. Red Dead Online, will be released this November.

Source: Gamespot.Com