Red Kettle Campaign Entering The Homestretch

(WHBC) – The Salvation Army of Canton Citadel’s Red Kettle Campaign is a little behind where officials wanted it to be as it enters the homestretch.

The campaign is trending toward around $255,000, which is $10,0000 below the goal this year, but $5,000 higher than last year’s total.

Major Tom Grace says anything can happen in the last week.

“Historically there have been large gifts in the last week and we certainly wouldn’t turn one of those down this year.”

He says the Salvation Army has seen an increase in people needing assistance this year.

“It’s up 10 to 15 percent, so, we anticipate helping 596 to 597 families.”

Major Grace says they hope to have each of their 26 kettles manned on Christmas Eve, which is the campaign’s last day and one of its biggest.

“Boy, we’d love to have volunteers for every one of those locations, take a couple hours out of their day and be out there.”

He says, while other areas of northeast Ohio are lagging a bit behind in donations, people in Canton are again stepping up to the plate.

“Canton’s a great community, a great, giving community.”

He says you can drop some money in a red kettle until about 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Last year the Red Kettle Campaign brought in $250,000.

Anyone wanting to volunteer to ring a bell can call the Salvation Army at 330-453-0159 or stop by their offices at 420 Market Avenue South.