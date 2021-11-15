      Weather Alert

‘Red Notice’ Is Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Ever In Its First Day…And Has A Fun Surprise Cameo

Nov 15, 2021 @ 9:47am

‘Red Notice’ had the star power of Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson and all the action of a big budget movie you could only see in theaters… except it was on Netflix!

Ryan posted about it on Instagram, and even gave a nod to friend Taylor Swift, who just dropped her rerecorded version of her album “Red”.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

SPOILER ALERT:  there’s even a fun surprise cameo at the end!!

They clearly have had fun promoting the movie…

MORE HERE

