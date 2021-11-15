‘Red Notice’ Is Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Ever In Its First Day…And Has A Fun Surprise Cameo
‘Red Notice’ had the star power of Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson and all the action of a big budget movie you could only see in theaters… except it was on Netflix!
Ryan posted about it on Instagram, and even gave a nod to friend Taylor Swift, who just dropped her rerecorded version of her album “Red”.
SPOILER ALERT: there’s even a fun surprise cameo at the end!!
They clearly have had fun promoting the movie…
MORE HERE