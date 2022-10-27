‘Red Ribbon Campaign’ Underway

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The cupola atop the Stark County Courthouse in downtown Canton is bathed in red light this week, in observance of the National Family Partnership’s “Red Ribbon Campaign”.

Since 1985, the Red Ribbon has served as a catalyst to mobilize communities to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities.

“Red Ribbon Week is a reminder to anyone who may be a role model that young people are paying attention to their behaviors and choices,” said Justina Gorman, Drug Free Stark County coalition leader.

Visit GetSmartAboutDrugs.com for more information about Red Ribbon Week or contact Drug Free Stark County at 330-455-6644.