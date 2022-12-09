Reese Witherspoon Back For Sequel To “Election”

Reese Witherspoon will play Tracy Flick in a sequel to 1999’s “Election”, called Tracy Flick Can’t Win. You might remember in “Election”, Tracy is an ambitious, Type-A student whose social studies teacher (played by Matthew Broderick) attempts to sabotage her campaign to become school president. It didn’t make a ton of money at the box office, but the movie was nominated at the Oscars for best adapted screenplay, and Witherspoon’s performance was a favorite with the critics.

The sequel picks up with Tracy in adulthood as she continues to struggle to fight her way to the top at work. She’s the assistant principal at a public high school in suburban New Jersey, but she sets her sights on the top job as her boss announces plans to retire.

