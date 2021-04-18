      Weather Alert

Reese’s Launches Makeup Line

Apr 18, 2021 @ 4:49pm

First, Chipotle got into the makeup game. Now, it’s Reese’s turn to sweeten things up with a cosmetics line! Reese’s has launched a makeup line with HipDot Cosmetics! The line includes eye shadow palettes, lip balm, and brushes and packaging reminiscent of the famous peanut butter cups. Best of all? It SMELLS LIKE CHOCOLATE.

You can buy this Reese’s makeup line at Ulta, Hershey’s Chocolate World, and HipDot.com. Would you buy Reese’s-inspired makeup? What food brand should have a cosmetics line next?

