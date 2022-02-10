Refuge ‘Community Care’ Building Opening Soon
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Refuge of Hope is moving along with plans to open a Community Care Center next door to the current building along 2nd Street NE in Canton.
They hope to open the doors by early in April.
One side of the building will feature clothing distribution.
It will be set up like a retail store where people can pick and choose.
And the other side will be a medical facility.
That’s thanks to Life Care as well as the Aultman Working on Wellness nurses and doctors with the Faithful Servants group out of Summit County.
They anticipate opening the center debt-free, thanks to a successful capital campaign.