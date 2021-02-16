Refuge of Hope Reaches Out to Those Who Might Otherwise Spend the Night on the Streets
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Refuge of Hope men’s shelter in Canton has been averaging 30 to 35 men each night.
That number could be higher tonight.
Kristie Woods with the shelter says if you see someone who needs help or someone begging on the freeway ramp, give them the Homeless Hotline phone number at 330 452-4363.
The phone line is open 8:30 til 4.
You can also drop off homeless men at the Refuge of Hope.