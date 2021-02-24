      Weather Alert

‘Refuge’ With COVID Protocols As Well

Feb 24, 2021 @ 4:23am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We hear references to “congregate living” when it comes to dealing with COVID.

Certainly, a homeless shelter fits that bill.

So the Refuge of Hope in Canton has a specific protocol for new men coming into their shelter.

They must stay in an isolation room until their test comes back negative.

There are also provisions for those testing positive.

Kristie Woods with the shelter says they have not had to turn anyone away.

They are averaging 30 to 35 men each night.

