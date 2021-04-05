Regé-Jean Page Explained Why He’s Leaving “Bridgerton”
After Just One Season Regé-Jean Page says the reason he’s leaving Bridgerton after just one season is that the “arc is complete.”
Page says when producers pitched the role to him it was said to have a “beginning, middle, and an end.” “The audience knows the arc completes,” said Page. “They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby.”
Fans who have read Julia Quinn’s novels probably expected Page’s departure. “I have nothing but excitement for Bridgerton continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe,” said Page. How do you feel about Regé-Jean Page leaving Bridgerton?