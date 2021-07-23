      Weather Alert

Regula: Call the New Route 30 An ‘Opportunity Corridor’

Jul 23, 2021 @ 4:53am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new approach to finishing four-lane Route 30 from Canton to Route 11.

Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula says they’re working with a consultant, and thinking of the proposed highway as an “opportunity corridor”.

That consultant recommends running 5G service down the length of the highway, for a sort of “highway of the future”.

That could possibly charge electric vehicles even as they’re on the move, based on some experimental work already being done.

Regula says they did just get $900,000 in Stark County Area Transportation Study money to acquire properties in the Trump Avenue-to-Route 44 segment.

