“Rehire James Gunn” Billboards Popping Up

Fans are starting to get a little pushy with their demands to get James Gunn back at the helm of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise by erecting billboards near Disneyland. In the past, Disney has made it known that they have moved on from Gunn, but still may use his Guardians script for the third installment of the movie. Marvel backs Disney’s decision, but that didn’t stop fans from getting the digital billboard put up near Disney thanks to a GoFundMe campaign. The billboard was $4000 and will shine bright until November 25. Gunn, on the other hand, has moved on to his next gig with the DC Universe which is writing and directing “Suicide Squad 2.” Do you think that the billboard will get the attention of Disney and Marvel?