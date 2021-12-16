Remaining 12 Ohio Missionaries Held Hostage, Now Released
Officials with the Christian Aid Ministries based in Holmes County say the 12 Missionaries that were being held captive in Haiti have now been released. They posted an update saying quote “We glorify God for answered prayer – the remaining twelve hostages are FREE! Join us in praising God that all seventeen of our loved ones are now safe. Thank you for your fervent prayers through out the past two months. We hope to provide more information as we are able”.
No word right now on their condition or where they are right now. Yesterday was the 2 month anniversary of the kidnapping.