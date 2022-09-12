Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Remembering 9/11 : Canton Fire Fighters Participate in Third Annual Climb

September 12, 2022 6:22AM EDT
Canton Firefighters, Police, members of the armed forces, Canton Mayor Bernabei & civilians take part in the annual 911 Memorial Climb at the McKinley National Monument in Canton. The Climb represents the 110 stories first responders climbed before tower #2 fell 21 years ago on 9/11. More than 3,000 lives were lost on that day. In remembrance of those events, the annual climb takes place on 9/11 at the exact time the events happened. Take a look at all the pictures below.

