Renacci Staffers Improperly Used Resources For Campaigns

(WHBC) – An ethics probe found that staffers for former Congressman Jim Renacci inappropriately used official resources to promote his 2018 campaigns for U.S. Senate and Ohio governor.

Cleveland.com is reporting that the Republican won’t be sanctioned for any violations because he is no longer in office.

Documents released by the Office of Congressional Ethics said Renacci’s congressional communications staffers took photos and videos of Renacci performing official functions at the U.S. Capitol and sent them to his campaign for publicity purposes, and also occasionally performed campaign work in his official office.

Renacci issued a statement that said his office cooperated fully with the Office of Congressional Ethics, which he pointed out is separate from the House Committee on Ethics.

According to Cleveland.com the Office of Congressional ethics is an independent, non-partisan entity charged with reviewing allegations of misconduct against Congress members, officers, and staff of the U.S. House of Representatives and, when appropriate, referring those matters to the House Committee on Ethics.

Renacci was succeeded in Ohio’s House District 16 by Anthony Gonzalez.

Renacci’s seat was open because of his run for U.S. Senate. He lost to Senator Sherrod Brown.